Karachi: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan believes that Pakistan Super League is far superior league than the Indian Premier League. Rizwan said that people used to compare PSL with IPL but if one asks the players about the toughest league, they will say PSL because even the international players are benched in PSL.

“We used to say there is IPL, now if you ask players who go back after playing here, wo keh rahe ki duniya ki sabse tough league jo hai wo hai Pakistan ki hai kyunki isme koi agar reserve player bhi hota hai to internationally bahar baitha hua hota hai bench pe,” Rizwan said as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Rizwan heaped praise on PSL and said that people used to doubt about PSL’s success but the league emerged as one of the best leagues in the world.

“Obviously, everyone knows that PSL has surprised the whole world. In the beginning, it was said that it won’t succeed, and things won’t differ. As a player, we also realized that iske nizam-e-dhoom macha diya hai duniya me (It has made a name for itself worldwide).”

It is worth mentioning that IPL is considered to be the biggest cricket league in the world. It is a 10 team tournament as compared to PSL, which has 6 teams. Also, PSL stands nowhere in front of IPL in terms of monetary value.

One delivery in IPL costs INR 49 lakhs (approx.) while PSL earns just 1 lakh per ball. In the last year’s IPL, KL Rahul was the most expensive player, who took home a pay-cheque of 17 crore INR while Babar Azam and Kieron Pollard, joint most expensive PSL players were paid PKR 2.3 crores.