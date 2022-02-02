<strong>Mumbai:</strong> The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is happening and the excitement on social media is palpable. In the Indian sub-continent, cricket is a religion and fans worship the cricketers. While there have been criticisms in the past about the standard of cricket that is played in PSL, ex-English captain Michael Vaughan has taken a totally different stand. Vaughan has been quite impressed by the PSL and reckons it is the second-best league in the world after IPL. <p></p> <p></p>Vaughan shared his views on PSL via a tweet. His tweet read: "Pakistan Super league is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World .. it's not far off the IPL either .. Outstanding standard of cricket .." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Pakistan Super league is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World .. it's not far off the IPL either .. Outstanding standard of cricket .. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pakistan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pakistan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PSL</a></p> <p></p> Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1488534178744389644?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>PSL and IPL are two of the biggest leagues in the world and that is because of the big names and the quality of cricket that is played.