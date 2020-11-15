Mohammad Hafeez smashed a brilliant 46-ball 74 against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday to keep the hopes of the Qalandars alive with a five-wicket win. Hafeez’s knock comprised of two sixes and nine fours. While Hafeez came up with the goods and was the hero of the night, there was an incident that left the batsman red-faced. Opposition wicketkeeper Imam ul Haq revealed on camera that Hafeez had taken a loo break while he was batting.

The incident took place in the 12th over of the Qalandars innings when Ben Dunk was dismissed of Mohammad Imran’s first ball. While Dunk was walking back to the pavilion, Hafeez also went off the field with him. This surprised everyone in the middle. While the break was on, Spider Cam got hold of Imam, Shoaib Malik, and Wahab Riaz – who were making plans.

That is when Ramiz asked Imam why Hafeez had gone off the field. Imam hilariously revealed an interesting conversation between him and Hafeez. Imam claimed that Hafeez had taken a loo break and he had kept on telling Imam about it in the past couple of overs. “2 overs se keh raha hai mujhe susu aaraha hai,” Imam said only to leave his teammates and Ramiz Raja in splits.

“We lost three wickets, the plan was to soak in the pressure. They had no spinners, they have a one-dimensional bowling attack. Dew played a role too. You need to have power-hitting in white-ball cricket, I worked a lot on it. We trust each other in the dressing room,” Hafeez said after the match.