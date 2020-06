PSM vs PBVA Dream11 Tips And Predictions, ECN Czech Super Series Week 3 – T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Pragu

PSM vs PBVA Dream11 Team And Picks

PSM vs PBVA Dream11 Update: The match 5 of the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series Week 3 – T10 will be played between Prague Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Prague Barbarians Vandals. The two-day weekend affair involves eight matches including an eliminator and the final. The four participating teams include Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Prague Barbarians Vandals and Budejovice Barracudas CC. The tournament is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

PSM vs PBVA Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

PSM vs PBVA Dream11 Top Picks

Sabawoon Davlzi (captain), Ashutosh Arya (vice-captain), Divyendra Singh, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Surya Chembrolu, Sahadat Hossain Sagar, Honey Gori, Vignesh Mohan Kumar, Sagar Madhireddy, Suresh Babu Kuramboyina, Jafar Stooman

Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Prague Barbarians Vandals Full Squad List

PSM: Mani Paduru, Prasad Ramachandran, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagor, Swamy Madhav Kotha, Arman Bhuiyan, Arun Konda, Vignesh Manohar Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh, Shanmugam Ravi, Suresh Babu Kuramboyina, Gokul Sai Namburi, Ishan Saraswat, Sarthak Bhatta, Naveen Purandhar, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ketan Pathak, Purvang Trambadia, Surya Chembrolu, Ashutosh Arya

PBVA: Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Uday Gali, Honey Gori, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Andrew Sim, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar

Check Dream11 Top Picks/ PSM Dream11 Prediction / PBVA Dream11 Prediction / Prague Spartans Mobilizers Dream11 Team/ Prague Barbarians Vandals Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Latest/ Cricket Fantasy Tips/Dream11 Tips