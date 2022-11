PT Usha, Legendary Athlete, Files Nomination For Indian Olympic Association President's Post

New Delhi: Legendary track and field athlete PT Usha has filed the nomination for the presidential post of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday.

“With the warm support of my Fellow Athletes and National Federations I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the Nomination of the President Of IOA!,” Usha tweeted.

