Pint Cricket Club INC vs DDCC Invitation XI Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s PT vs IN-XI at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin: After three months of Coronavirus break, Cricket in Australia is set to resume with the Darwin T20 League. Fans will be able to catch the live action not on the ground but on the TV sets at their home. On the first day, in the second match, Pint Cricket Club INC will face off DDCC Invitation XI at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin on Saturday (June 6). Both the sides will play their first match in three months time and will be looking to start their campaign on a bright note.

Eight teams are participating in the event including Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI. After the conclusion of the T20 league, a 14-round Darwin & District one-day season will follow with the final slated to be held on September 19

TOSS – The toss between Pint Cricket Club and DDCC Invitation XI will take place at 10 AM (IST).

Time: 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Vishnvardhan Thamelselan

Batsmen: Waseem Akram, Nick Glinatsis, Ajay Emmanual

All-rounders: Tim Garner (C), Boney Sabastian, Bilal Abbas, Rajesh Pellai

Bowlers: Kartik Minhas, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan (VC)

PT vs IN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Pint Cricket Club: Jack Flynn, Simon Lavers, Ash Norman, Tim Garner, Nick Glinatsis, Daniel Lang, Tom Grose, Anthony Harrison, Bilal Abbas, Ben May, Sulaman Khan.

DDCC Invitation XI: Vishnvardhan Thamelselan, Ajay Emmanual (wk), Waseem Akram (C), S Vinod Suseela, Boney Sabastian, Mohd Mahabub Hossain, Jagmeet Singh, Kartik Manhas, M Shanthakumar, Jashandeep Singh Saini, Rajesh Pillai.

PT vs IN-XI Squads

Pint Cricket Club: Daniel Lang, Simon Lavers, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Jack Flynn, Nick Glinatsis, Ben May, Tim Garner, Ash Norman, Bilal Abbas, Karan Samra, Tom Grose.

DDCC Invitational XI: Muhammad Nawaz, Boney Sebastian, Jagmeet Singh, Mohammad Mahabub-Hossain, Rajesh Pellai, Kartik Minhas, Vishnvardhan Thamelselan, Ajay Emmanual, Suneet Vinod-Suseela, Waseem Akram, Mariyatharsan Shanthakumar, Jashandeep Singh-Saini, Amrik Singh, Rana Abu Baker.

