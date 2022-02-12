Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad LIVE Updates

Punjab Kings have only retained two players and have let go most of their squad, some of which they would look to buy in the upcoming auctions. Mayank Agarwal has been brilliant for the franchise in the last couple of seasons and Arshdeep Singh has come of age as a bowler and is one of the best death bowlers in the tournament, given the kind of performances he has been able to come up for quite some time now.

However, there is work that needs to be done and the auction is one place where you can get it right. Having retained only a couple of players, Punjab has the advantage of going for more players as they have more slots to be filled along with more money as compared to some of the other franchises who have spent big in order to retain some of their big names. So the Kings would go to the auction with no baggage and their primary objective would be to get a pool of players who can win them games almost single-handedly.

Punjab Kings can be a little more aggressive with almost 80 per cent of their purse still intact and it won’t come as a surprise if they really make up their mind to go for certain players who can play an aggressive brand of cricket.

Retained ahead of IPL auction

Punjab Kings (Purse Remaining – 72 crore):

Mayank Agarwal ( 12 crore)

Arshdeep Singh ( 4 crore)

Remaining Players Slot: 23

Overseas Slots: 8

Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction by Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan ( 8.25 crore)