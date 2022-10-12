Christchurch: New Zealand and Bangladesh are battling it out in the sixth match of the tri-series, also involving Pakistan. Bangladesh are yet to win a game in the series having lost against New Zealand and Pakistan. Their situation in the ongoing game is also not very promising as New Zealand have set a daunting 209-run target in front of them.

The team was off to a poor start as Najmul Hossain Shanto was out cheaply, for 11 at a team score of 24. Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar are at the crease as the Tigers have reached 43/1 in 5 overs at the time of writing.

The situation could have been worse for Bangladesh had New Zealand grabbed the opportunity provided in the first over. Shanto came down the track and swiped on the leg side, only to get the top edge.

It was an easy catch for Devon Conway who ran forward to position for the catch. At the same time, Glen Phillips from covers and Tim Southee from mid-on also ran in. Trent Boult was already there having bowled the delivery. Conway called for it but at the last moment left the ball for others, creating a rare but hilarious situation on the field.

Earlier, New Zealand posted a strong total of 208, courtesy of 64 by Devon Conway and 60 by Glenn Phillips. Meanwhile this is a must win game for Bangladesh if they need to keep their final hopes alive.