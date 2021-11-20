<strong>Bali:</strong> Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu crashed out of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament after suffering a straight game defeat in the semifinals against Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi, here on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Even though Sindhu had a superior 12-7 head-to-head record against the Japanese shuttler going into Friday's tie, having won both the meetings between the two this year, the Indian was no match to her rival, losing 13-21 9-21 in a one-sided duel that lasted just 32 minutes. <p></p> <p></p>Sindhu, seeded third, was not at her usual best and trailed her Japanese opponent from the start in both the games. In the second game, Sindhu had a brief lead before Yamaguchi dominated her rival all throughout to seal the issue in her favour. <p></p> <p></p>The Japanese will now play the winner of the other semifinal between fourth seed An Seyoung and Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan. <p></p> <p></p>India's challenge in the event now rests on Kidambi Srikanth, who will play third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men's singles semifinals, later in the day.