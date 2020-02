QAT vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I, Uganda Tour of Qatar, 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy

Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Qatar vs Uganda Prediction, Uganda Tour of Qatar – Cricket Tips For Today’s QAT vs UGA: The Uganda cricket team is currently touring Qatar in February 2020 to play a three-match Twenty20 International series. The tour also includes two 50-over games against a President’s XI, played on 11 and 14 February. The matches are being played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

TOSS – The toss between Qatar vs Uganda will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Tanveer, Roger Mukasa, Duesdedit Muhumuza (VC), Imal Malindu, Mohammed Rizlan, Arnold Otwani (WK), Frank Akankwasa, Kamran Khan (C), Gayan Buddika, Iqbal Hussain Chaudhry, Henry Ssenyondo

QAT vs UGA Probable Playing XIs

Qatar: Kamran Khan, Imal Malindu, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (WK), Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Awais Malik, Muhammad Imran Ashraf, Muhammad Nadeem, Iqbal Hussain Chaudhry (C), Gayan Buddika

Uganda: Roger Mukasa, Zephania Arinaitwe, Arnold Otwani (C), Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Duesdedit Muhumuza, Trevor Bukenya, Fred Achelam (WK), Frank Nsubuga, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Muhammad Tanveer, Duesdedit Muhumuza

Vice-captain Options: Roger Mukasa, Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim

Squads

Uganda: Roger Mukasa, Zephania Arinaitwe, Arnold Otwani(c), Kenneth Waiswa, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam(w), Trevor Bukenya, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Richard Agamiire, Saud Islam, Brian Masaba

Qatar: Imal Liyanage, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Zaheer Ibrahim, Iqbal Hussain(c), Mohammed Rizlan(w), Imran Ashraf, Awais Malik, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammed Nadeem, Gayan Munaweera, Nouman Sarwar, Faisal Javed, Saqlain Arshad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ QAT Dream11 Team/ UGA Dream11 Team/ Qatar Dream11 Team/ Uganda Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more