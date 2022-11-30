Doha: Tough times seems to running with Germany as the 2014 champions were fined by FIFA following their 1-1 draw against Spain in Group E in the ongoing Qatar World Cup 2022.

According to an IANS report, the world football’s governing body, FIFA, has slapped a 10,000 Swiss Francs fine on Hansi Flick’s team after they refused to send a player in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Spain tie.

Germany coach Flick had refused to send a player to the press conference, saying he wanted them to focus on the match against Spain.

Meanwhile, with just a point from two games, Germany need a win against Costa Rica in their final group match to have a chance to qualify for the round of 16.