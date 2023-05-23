New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Tuesday. This clash between CSK and GT marks the beginning of the playoffs of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

BCCI has made a wonderful decision and they will be planting 500 trees for every dot ball bowled in the IPL 2023 playoffs. This is a great initiative from the top governing body of cricket in India and this will also spread awareness among the people across the globe.