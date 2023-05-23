Advertisement

Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: BCCI To Plant 500 Trees For Every Dot Ball Bowled In IPL 2023 Playoffs

BCCI has made a wonderful decision and they will be planting 500 trees for every dot ball bowled in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Tuesday. This clash between CSK and GT marks the beginning of the playoffs of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

BCCI has made a wonderful decision and they will be planting 500 trees for every dot ball bowled in the IPL 2023 playoffs. This is a great initiative from the top governing body of cricket in India and this will also spread awareness among the people across the globe.

CSK got off to a good start as they joined 49 runs in the batting powerplay. GT won the toss and invited Chennai to bat first. The hosts almost lost Ruturaj Gaikwad in the second over but a no-ball from Darshan Nalkande saved the opening batter.

Conway and Gaikwad didn't look back from there and kept on progressing the scoreboard and provided their team a stable stand by the end of the first powerplay.

CSK vs GT Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Subs: Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi

