Quarantine Facility at Eden Gardens Ready For Kolkata Police Warriors: CAB

The quarantine facility at the iconic Eden Gardens for the frontline COVID-19 warriors of Kolkata Police is ready for operation, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya said on Monday.

Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries (E, F, G and H blocks) to set up the quarantine centre. This is a noble initiative by CAB keeping in mind the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state.

“It’s been set up and made ready under E and F blocks in the first phase. It is expected to be operational soon,” Dalmiya was quoted by PTI.

“We have also allowed them to use our mini hospital area in F Block which would be used by doctors who would be monitoring those in quarantine,” he added.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) meanwhile has cleared dues of its scorers, umpires and match observers with BCCI’s ‘ad hoc advance’ of more than Rs 16 crore it had received in May.

“We used that amount to clear all the dues of umpires, scorers and match observers,” Dalmiya said.