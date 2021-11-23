Delhi: The 4th IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy Cricket Tournament for the Blind quarterfinal lineup includes state teams from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The T20 National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-22 that kick-started on 17th November has seen 28 State Teams competing for the Trophy. These teams will now play the quarterfinal matches at Saket and Siri Fort – Sports Complexes, New Delhi on 23rd November 2021.

A total of 384 visually impaired players have converged on six Grounds in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi to play 67 T20 matches organised by CABI between 16th 25th November 202. India currently holds the Blind cricket World Cup T20 trophy, won in 2018.

Andhra Pradesh consistently won 3 out of 5 matches with a NRR total of 3.881. The points stand at 10 with an overall score For 824/74.5 and Against 713/100

Kerala has won 3 out of 5 matches with a NRR total of -0.144. Total points were 6 with an overall score For 834/96.1 and Against 767/87

Uttar Pradesh has won the back-to-back 5 matches with a NRR total of -1.337. Total points were 6 with an overall score of 772/97.3 For and 907/98 Against

Uttarakhand has won all the 5 matches with a NRR total of 2.260. Total points were 10 with an overall score of 843/91.5 For and 747/100 Against

Karnataka has won 4 of the 5 matches with a NRR total of 4.736. Total points were 8 with an overall score of 1068/87.3 For and 692/100 Against

Orissa has won all the 5 matches with a NRR total of 2.743. Total points were 8 with an overall score of 1043/100 For and 767/100 Against

Haryana has won 4 of the 5 matches with a NRR total of 2.760. Total points were 10 with an overall score of 820/81 For and 738/100 Against

Rajasthan has won back-to-back 5 matches with a NRR total of 3.872. Total points were 10 with an overall score of 792/83 For and 567/100 Against

The semi Finals will be played on 24th November 2021 and the Finals will be played on 25th November 2021, at Sri Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

The Cricket tournament is being organised by The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the disabled and will help in selecting key players for the upcoming International Championships.