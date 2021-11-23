<b>Delhi: </b>The 4<sup>th</sup> IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy Cricket Tournament for the Blind quarterfinal lineup includes state teams from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Rajasthan. <p></p> <p></p>The T20 National Cricket Tournament <span lang="en-GB">for the Blind 2021-22</span><span lang="en-GB"> that kick-started on 17<sup>th</sup> November has seen 28 State Teams competing for the Trophy. These teams </span>will now play the quarterfinal matches at Saket and Siri Fort - Sports Complexes, New Delhi on 23<sup>rd</sup> November 2021. <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-GB"> A total of </span><span lang="en-GB">384 visually impaired players have converged on six Grounds in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi to play 67 T20 matches organised by CABI between 16th 25th November 202. </span>India currently holds the Blind cricket World Cup T20 trophy, won in 2018. <p></p> <p></p>Andhra Pradesh consistently won 3 out of 5 matches with a NRR total of 3.881. The points stand at 10 with an overall score For 824/74.5 and Against 713/100 <p></p> <p></p>Kerala has won 3 out of 5 matches with a NRR total of -0.144. Total points were 6 with an overall score For 834/96.1 and Against 767/87 <p></p> <p></p>Uttar Pradesh has won the back-to-back 5 matches with a NRR total of -1.337. Total points were 6 with an overall score of 772/97.3 For and 907/98 Against <p></p> <p></p>Uttarakhand has won all the 5 matches with a NRR total of 2.260. Total points were 10 with an overall score of 843/91.5 For and 747/100 Against <p></p> <p></p>Karnataka has won 4 of the 5 matches with a NRR total of 4.736. Total points were 8 with an overall score of 1068/87.3 For and 692/100 Against <p></p> <p></p>Orissa has won all the 5 matches with a NRR total of 2.743. Total points were 8 with an overall score of 1043/100 For and 767/100 Against <p></p> <p></p>Haryana has won 4 of the 5 matches with a NRR total of 2.760. Total points were 10 with an overall score of 820/81 For and 738/100 Against <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan has won back-to-back 5 matches with a NRR total of 3.872. Total points were 10 with an overall score of 792/83 For and 567/100 Against <p></p> <p></p>The semi Finals will be played on 24<sup>th</sup> November 2021 and the Finals will be played on 25<sup>th</sup> November 2021, at Sri Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. <p></p> <p></p><span lang="en-GB">The Cricket tournament is being organised by </span>The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the disabled and will help in selecting key players for the upcoming International Championships.