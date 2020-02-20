QUE vs ISL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s QUE vs ISL: The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from February 20 to March 22, 2020. For the first time in the league’s history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

QUE vs ISL My Dream11 Team

Jason Roy (captain), Colin Munro (vice-captain), Luke Ronchi, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Shane Watson, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

QUE vs ISL Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/captain), Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Jason Roy, Umar Akmal, Naseem Shah, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khurram Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Luke Ronchi (wk), Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Philip Salt, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Rumman Raees, Saif Badar, Muhammad Musa, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

Check Dream11 Prediction/ QUE Dream11 Team/ ISL Dream11 Team/ Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team/ Islamabad United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more