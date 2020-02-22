QUE vs PES Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s KAR vs PES: The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from February 20 to March 22, 2020. For the first time in the league’s history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

QUE vs PES My Dream11 Team

Jason Roy (captain), Liam Livingstone (vice-captain), Azam Khan, Tom Banton, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Mohsin

QUE vs PES Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/captain), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Abdul Nasir, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Tymal Mills, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood

Peshawar Zalmi: Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Daren Sammy (captain), Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Carlos Brathwaite, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

