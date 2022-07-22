Trinidad: India will take on West Indies in first of the three-match ODI series today, July 22 at Queens Park Oval, Port Of Spain, Trinidad. India will be without the services of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami for the ODIs as the players have been given a great following a hectic England tour where India won the ODI and T20I series 2-1.

Meanwhile, the team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and will have the likes of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar Yadav among others. West Indies were thrashed by Bangladesh 3-0 in the previous ODI series so they will be keen to perform well against a talented Indian team. The coming series should deliver some cracking games.

WI vs IND 1st ODI at Queens Park Oval, Port Of Spain, Trinidad, IND tour Of WI 2022 Weather Updates

The weather in West Indies is very is unpredictable. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as rain is unlikely to cause any hindrance in the 1st ODI. The chances of rain during the match are as low as 10 per cent. The temperature meanwhile will hover around 28 degrees in the day while it will dip to 24 degrees in the evening.

WI vs IND 1st ODI, IND Tour of WI 2022 Probable XIs

India Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Probable XI

Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph