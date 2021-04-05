Quinton de Kock’s act against Pakistan on Sunday night stirred controversy after Fakhar Zaman was run out for 193. The South African wicketkeeper-batsman’s act deceived the Pakistan opener and now that has sparked a controversy. Jumping to his teammate’s defense, Tabraiz Shamsi gave a clarification, which seems to be lame for the fans.

Shamsi said that QDK was asking for a backup fielder at the non-striker’s end and not trying to deceive Zaman.

“Just 2 [to] clarify. QDK [Quinton de Kock] was NOT speaking 2 or pointing at the batsman, he was asking a fielder to back up at the non-striker’s end. Not Quinnys fault the batman turned around 2 see instead of completing the run safely which he should have done. Stop the hate n [and] leave QDK alone” tweeted Shamsi.

QDK has faced criticism on Twitter following the action during the 2nd ODI at Johannesburg. Zaman’s 193 went in vain as SA won the match 17 runs to level the three-match ODI series 1-1.