Quinton de Kock would be available for selection for defending champions Mumbai Indians next game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan has confirmed that the regular MI opener – who missed the first game – would be back in the scheme of things. Khan said that the South African cricketer had completed his quarantine and was there in the nets for the training session yesterday.

