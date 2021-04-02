QUN vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Sheffield Shield 2021 Match 23

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Tips And Prediction Sheffield Shield 2021

Queensland vs New South Wales Dream11 Team Prediction Sheffield Shield 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s QUN vs NSW at North Dalton Park: The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Sheffield Shield 2021 is all set to get underway on fantastic Saturday in Down Under. In the match no. 23 of Sheffield Shield, Queensland will take on New South Wales at the North Dalton Park. The Sheffield Shield 2021 QUN vs NSW match will begin at 5 AM IST – April 3 in India. Queensland are on a roll with three wins out of seven matches. Led by Usman Khawaja, they are well on course to finish in the top-two. Apart from seasoned campaigners like Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns, Queensland can call upon the services of Mitchell Swepson, who features among the top-five wicket-takers, in the Sheffield Shield. New South Wales, on the other hand, aren’t far off as they occupy the second spot in the Sheffield Shield points table. Without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith, owing to their IPL commitments, New South Wales still have a solid unit, with Mitchell Starc set to lead their bowling attack. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Sheffield Shield 2021 Match 23 – QUN vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Queensland vs New South Wales Dream11 Tips, QUN vs NSW Probable Playing XIs, QUN vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Sheffield Shield 2021.

TOSS: The Sheffield Shield 2021 match toss between Queensland vs New South Wales will take place at 4:30 AM IST – April 3 in India.

Time: 5 AM IST.

Venue: North Dalton Park, Wollongong.

QUN vs NSW My Dream11 Team

Jason Sangha, Jimmy Peirson, Marnus Labuschagne (C), Usman Khawaja, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc (VC), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and Billy Stanlake.

QUN vs NSW Probable Playing XIs

Queensland: Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (C), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Billy Stanlake, Brendan Doggett and Xavier Bartlett.

New South Wales: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Kurtis Patterson (C), Baxter Holt, Matt Gilkes (WK), Jason Sangha, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland and Liam Hatcher/Lachlan Hearne.

QUN vs NSW Squads

Queensland (QUN): Usman Khawaja (C), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Bryce Street and Mitchell Swepson.

New South Wales (NSW): Kurtis Patterson (C), Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Jack Edwards, Matt Gilkes, Liam Hatcher, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Jason Sangha.

