QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australian Women’s ODD 2021 Match: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women at W.A.C.A Ground, Perth at 04:30 AM IST March 1 Monday

In another exciting match of Australian Women's ODD 2021, Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women at the W.A.C.A Ground, Perth on Monday. The Australian Women's ODD QUN-W vs WF-W match will start at 04:30 AM IST March 1. Jess Jonassen's Queensland Women will take on the Chloe Piparo' Western Australia Women.

TOSS: The Australian Women’s ODD toss between Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women will take place at 4 AM IST March 1.

Time: 04:30 AM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A Ground, Perth

QUN-W vs WF-W My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney (VC), Mikayla Hinkley, Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo, Jess Jonassen (C), Grace Harris, Nicole Bolton, Georgia Prestwidge, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Emma King

QUN-W vs WF-W Probable Playing XIs

Queensland Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Georgia Redmayne, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Holly Ferling

Western Australia Women: Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting (wk), Nicole Bolton, AMy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael, Ashlee King, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Sheldyn Cooper

QUN-W vs WF-W Squads

Queensland Women: Jess Jonassen (c), Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Voll

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

