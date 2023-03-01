R Ashwin Replaces James Anderson As No.1 Test Bowler

R Ashwin Replaces James Anderson As No.1 Test Bowler

Ashwin pipped James Anderson to claim the top spot after his six-wicket haul in the second Test in Delhi.

Updated: March 1, 2023 2:04 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Ace India spinner R Ashwin has become the new No.1 Test bowler in the latest rankings released by the ICC. Ashwin pipped James Anderson to claim the top spot after his six-wicket haul in the second Test in Delhi.

More to follow..

Also Read

More News ›
R Ashwin Replaces James Anderson As No.1 Test Bowler
They Will Falter: R Ashwin's Blunt Verdict On England's Bazzball Approach
India Agar Aankh Dikha Rha Hai To.. Shahid Afridi's Big Statement On Asia Cup Row
Salman Butt Supports R Ashwin As Spinner Takes Down Ian Healy For His 'Unfair' Comment On Indian Pitches
Australia Studying Footage Of Massive Threat Axar Patel Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

R Ashwin Replaces James Anderson As No.1 Test Bowler...

Ind vs Aus: Ravindra Jadeja Completes 500 Wickets In Test Cr...

Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG St...

Doesn't Matter If Australia Win, These Pitches Are Not Good:...

Advertisement