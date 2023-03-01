R Ashwin Replaces James Anderson As No.1 Test Bowler
Ashwin pipped James Anderson to claim the top spot after his six-wicket haul in the second Test in Delhi.
New Delhi: Ace India spinner R Ashwin has become the new No.1 Test bowler in the latest rankings released by the ICC. Ashwin pipped James Anderson to claim the top spot after his six-wicket haul in the second Test in Delhi.
More to follow..
