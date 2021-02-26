Former India international and Karnataka captain R Vinay Kumar has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. Vinay, a medium pacer, represented India in one Test, 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is between 2010 and 2013.

Vinay retires as a domestic giant of Indian cricket having taken 504 first-class wickets in 139 matches that included 26 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket hauls in a match. With the bat, he scored 3311 runs including two centuries and 17 half-centuries.

In 141 List A matches, the 37-year-old took 225 wickets at 24.39 and scored 1198 runs including four half-centuries. He announced his decision via a statement on Twitter saying he felt lucky to have represented India alongside the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“Today, the “Davangere Express” after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at the station called retirement. It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportperson’s where one has to call it a day,” Vinay said in the statement.

“For me, cricket is not just a game, it’s a way of living. It has taught me many things, the ups and downs, the successes and failures, the good days and the bad days – all of this has made me a better person. I am very proud of all the experiences that I have had as a cricketer,” it read.

Vinay made his India debut in 2010 against Zimbabwe during an ODI and his only Test of international career came during the 2011-12 tour of Australia that saw him picking one wicket.

He also played 181 T20s taking 194 wickets in them at 25.09. In IPL he represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Perhaps, the best part of his professional career was between 2013 and 2015 when he captained Karnataka to double-treble that included winning Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup.

Recently, he has dabbled into regional cricket commentary during high-profile tournaments including the 2019 ODI World Cup and IPL 2020.