Rafael Nadal French Open Win: From Sachin Tendulkar To AB de Villiers, Here’s How Cricket Fraternity Reacted
Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open (Image source: Twitter)

Spain sensation Rafael Nadal on Sunday won his 14th French Open title. The ‘King of Clay’ defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud in straight sets (6-3, 6-3, 6-0), in a match that lasted two hours and 18 minutes. The win also meant that Nadal became the oldest player to win the French Open, with his first title coming in 2005. This was Nadal’s 22nd Grandslam, the most by any player, two slams ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and veteran Roger Federer.

The Spaniard can be extremely proud of his performance, given the fact that the ace player was not certain to feature in the tournament due to his chronic left foot injury that flared up ahead of the tournament.

The road to the final wasn’t easy either as Nadal had to face Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in his final three rounds. However, the veteran, who is unbeaten in the last 13 finals in Paris, fetched an elite win against all odds. This was Nadal’s 112th win against just three losses in the tournament’s history.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket fraternity reacted to Nadal’s dominance and hailed him as a GOAT. Here’s how they reacted on Twitter.