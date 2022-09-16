Rafael Nadal Posts Heartfelt Tweet For Roger Federer On Retirement From Professional Tennis

New Delhi: Legendary tennis player, and Swizz sensation, Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday, September 15. Federer took to social media and revealed that the upcoming Laver Cup in London will be the final tournament of his career.

Federer, winner of 20 Gland Slams, will get one final chance to play as part of the ‘big four’ who ruled professional tennis over the last two decades. Federer will play with 22 Gland Slam winner Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, who has won 21 Gland Slams, and two-time Wimbledon Champion Andy Murray as part of Team Europe in the Laver Cup in London.

Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer is one of the biggest rivalries in tennis, but both the veteran are great friends outside the court. As soon as Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis, Rafael Nadal took to his twitter handle and paid rich tributes to his mate.

“Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court,” Nadal wrote in a tweet.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup.”

Meanwhile, Federer in his statement said that having played more than 1500 matches in a career that has lasted over 24 years, his body has reached its limit which is why he has decided to retire from the sport.

“Laver cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or in the tour,” he further added.

The former World No 1 thanked his wife Mirka and said, “She had warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even whole over 8-months pregnant and has endured by goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years,”

“I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacity and limit. I am 41 years old and have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me generously more than I ever would have dreamt and I must recognise when I have to end my competitive career. I will play more tennis, of course, but not in Grand Slams and in tour. It’s a bitter-sweet decision,” the 41-year-old reflected back on his career.