Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra React After Fans Chant Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad During IPL 2023 Match - WATCH

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha along with Parineeti Chopra was spotted watching the Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra are reportedly getting engaged on Saturday. The couple has been seen together quite a few times. Recently they were spotted watching Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday (May 3). Several pictures and videos of the couple from the match went viral all over the internet.

In one of the video, fans can be seen chanting "Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad" during the match. While the duo's heartwarming reaction is winning hearts.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile despite posting a total of 214 runs on the board, PBKS suffered a defeat by six wickets. The win over PBKS was MI's fifth in IPL 2023, and they reached 12 points on Tuesday (May 9) when they got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets.

Surya Take Mumbai To No. 3 In a match of two third-wicket partnerships, the 140-run stand between Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera prevailed over the 120-run effort by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell as Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Match No 54 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Yadav put on display a power-hitting masterclass to post his highest score in IPL -- a 35-ball 83 -- and with Nehal Wadhera blasting an unbeaten half-century, Mumbai Indians handed Royal Challengers Bangalore a six-wicket defeat in Match No 54 of India Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.