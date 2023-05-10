Advertisement

Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra React After Fans Chant Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad During IPL 2023 Match - WATCH

Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra React After Fans Chant Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad During IPL 2023 Match - WATCH

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha along with Parineeti Chopra was spotted watching the Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match.

Updated: May 10, 2023 9:25 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra are reportedly getting engaged on Saturday. The couple has been seen together quite a few times. Recently they were spotted watching Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday (May 3). Several pictures and videos of the couple from the match went viral all over the internet.

In one of the video, fans can be seen chanting "Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad" during the match. While the duo's heartwarming reaction is winning hearts.

Here's the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Meanwhile despite posting a total of 214 runs on the board, PBKS suffered a defeat by six wickets. The win over PBKS was MI's fifth in IPL 2023, and they reached 12 points on Tuesday (May 9) when they got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets.

Surya Take Mumbai To No. 3

In a match of two third-wicket partnerships, the 140-run stand between Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera prevailed over the 120-run effort by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell as Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Match No 54 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Yadav put on display a power-hitting masterclass to post his highest score in IPL -- a 35-ball 83 -- and with Nehal Wadhera blasting an unbeaten half-century, Mumbai Indians handed Royal Challengers Bangalore a six-wicket defeat in Match No 54 of India Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

With input (IANS)

Also Read

More News ›
Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra React After Fans Chant Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad During IPL 2023 Match - WATCH
EXPLAINED: What All 10 Teams Need To Do To Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs
IPL 2023: How Can RCB Reach Playoffs After Defeat Against Mumbai Indians At Wankhede Stadium?
Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs RCB 54 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL 2023: Naveen Ul Haq Posts Cryptic Instagram Story During MI Vs RCB Tie
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra React After Fans Chant Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad During IPL 2023 Match - WATCH

Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra React After Fans Chant Pari...

EXPLAINED: What All 10 Teams Need To Do To Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs

EXPLAINED: What All 10 Teams Need To Do To Qualify For IPL 2...

Live Score-Cambodia vs Philippines Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAB vs PHI 6 match Live cricket score at AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh

Live Score-Cambodia vs Philippines Live Cricket Score and Up...

Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs BAN 1st ODI match Live cricket score at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Upda...

IPL 2023: How Can RCB Reach Playoffs After Defeat Against Mumbai Indians At Wankhede Stadium?

IPL 2023: How Can RCB Reach Playoffs After Defeat Against Mu...

Advertisement