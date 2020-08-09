With 41 days to go for the cash-rich Indian Premier League which is set to take place in UAE amid the pandemic, there is visible excitement – at least among players and fans. Manchester City star -Raheem Sterling – who has had a season to remember helped Pep Guardiola’s side beat Real Madrid to secure a quarter-final berth in the ongoing Champions League.

With a brace against Real Madrid, he completed a total of 100 goals this season and Premier League India has endorsed him for IPL 13. The official Twitter handle posted a picture of Sterling raising his bat, dressed like a cricketer and the meme has gone viral as fans are loving it. The handle captioned it as, “Wildcard entry for IPL?”

Man City will now face off against Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon, who shockingly knocked out Juventus in their round of 16 clash and City would be hoping for another brilliant show from Sterling.

Meanwhile, the IPL is set to begin from September 19 and the final would take place on November 10. Most teams will be staying in resorts for health safety reasons. Three venues will be used for the tournament to avoid excess traveling.