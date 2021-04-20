Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar has been Rohit Sharma’s go-to man this season. He has delivered every time he was needed to. With Rahul in top form, he let out a secret recently when he shared an image on Instagram ahead of the Delhi Capitals clash. In the picture, he is getting company from his hairstylist – long-time girlfriend Ishani – with whom he recently got engaged.

Chahar picked up four wickets for 27 runs against KKR and turned the game on its head to win it for MI. In the very next game, he impressed again with three wickets in Chennai.

Following his good show with the ball, MI coach Mahela Jayawardena heaped praise on the leg-spinner. Jayawardena recalled 2019 being Rahul’s breakout season and how he has evolved and grown since.

“When we started playing him (Chahar), I believe it was the 2019 season, and he had a breakthrough season. Even in the UAE, he bowled well; he had his ups and downs, he was consistent in his execution, but every year we see improvement in Rahul Chahar. Mind you he is still a young player. It feels as though he has been around for a long period, but he is also learning. Very happy the way he has come out, he is one of the leaders in our team, especially in the spin department,” Mahela Jayawardene told the media.

Rahul with seven wickets this season is very much in the race for the Purple Cap. Harshal Patel of RCB currently has the Cap.

MI take on DC at Chennai on Tuesday. They would like to continue their winning run in that game.