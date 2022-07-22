Rahul Chaudhari, Maninder Singh Give Top Performances On Day 1 Of Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022

Dadri (Haryana): The 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022- (Men’s) kicked off on Thursday in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. A total of ten matches took place on the first day of the Championship.

In the tournament opener, Haryana decimated BSNL with ease. Haryana amassed 58 points and managed to restrict BSNL to a meagre 5 points. VIVO Pro Kabaddi star Mohit Goyat was the top scorer of the match with 16 points.

The Railways took on Odisha in the 2nd match of the National Championship, which saw the Railways ease past the spirited Odisha team. The Railways scored 51 points compared to Odisha’s 19. The top scorer of the tie was Rohit Gulia with 10 points for the Railways.

The 3rd match was the Services taking on Assam in a tie that ended in the favour of the Services as they trounced Assam 55 to 17. Sawin was the top scorer of the match with 10 points for the Services.

The match between Rajasthan and Vidarbha was a highly contested entertaining tie. Despite Vidarbha amassing 31 points, they lost to Rajasthan in a resounding fashion as they scored 60 points. Sachin was the standout performer of the game as he scored 15 points for Rajasthan.

The game between Maharashtra and Tripura ended in Maharashtra’s favour who amassed a mammoth 69 points to Tripura’s 20 points. Maharashtra’s VIVO Pro Kabaddi star Aslam Inamdar was the top scorer of the match with 12 points.

In the Pool F match, Himachal Pradesh beat Jammu & Kashmir 43-23 with the help of Kunal Mehta’s 11-point haul.

Chandigarh edged past Punjab with a narrow one-point thriller. Maninder Singh single-handedly carried Punjab with 24 raid points but it was not enough as collective efforts from Vijay (23 points) and Rakesh (11 points) took their side to a 51-50 win over Punjab in the sixth match of the day.

Bhavani Rajput’s massive 28-point show went in vain as Uttar Pradesh beat Madhya Pradesh 63-40 in the seventh match of the opening day. VIVO Pro Kabaddi veteran Rahul Chaudhari (13 points), Abhishek Singh (12 points) and Rohit Tomar (11 points) helped their team Uttar Pradesh to start the campaign with a comprehensive 23-point win over Madhya Pradesh.

In another Pool C match of the day, Goa registered a comfortable 48-29 win against Vidarbha. This was Vidarbha’s second loss of the day. Surender Gill’s all-round show (14 raid points and 1 tackle point) helped Goa to begin their campaign with a win.

In the last match of the day, Delhi outplayed Assam 24-11 in another pool B fixture. This was Assam’s second loss of the day.