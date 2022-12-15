New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid accepted former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald’s public apology which was followed by a dinner invitation but on a condition that the 56-year-old pays the bill. Dravid, in a interview with Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters of the India vs Bangladesh series, went back in time to recall some of his on-field duals with Donald, who was as hostile as anybody could ever be with the ball in hand.

“See he was a great bowler. An incredible bowler and probably one of the best I have played in my career. I must admit when I see him now and when meet him at the ground…I was telling him the other day that it was much nicer to see him like this without a ball in your hand and at the top of your mark with that sunscreen on his face. He was an intimidating fast bowler and a terrific fast bowler…Lovely man,” said Dravid while talking about Donald, who is currently the bowling coach of Bangladesh.

RAHUL DRAVID INTERVIEW:

“Bump into him here and there…I would love to catch up with him and talk a little bit about fast bowling and his learnings. He has gone in to become a very successful coach and he is coaching a lot of young fast bowlers. So, we have got a lot of young guys as well. It would be really good to pick his brains but just the priviledge of sharing a field with him is phenomenal,” he told Sony Sports Network.

Donald, in an earlier interview with Sony Sports Network, had recalled an incident where he had sledged Dravid after the India batter had hit him for a six. It did not go down too well with the Indian team as well. The incident happened in the tri-nation series final in Durban in 1997. With Sachin Tendulkar and Dravid going all guns blazing in a rain-curtailed final, the South African fast bowler was forced to resort to some vile verbal abuse that left Dravid fuming.

Allan Donald’s special message to Rahul Dravid

“There was one ugly incident in Durban that I don’t wanna talk about. He (Dravid) and Sachin (Tendulkar) were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I’ve just nothing but massive respect for Rahul. I would like to go out and sit with Rahul and say sorry to him again about what happened that day. I just had to do something silly that brought his wicket actually. But I still apologise for what I said that day. What a guy, what a great bloke. So Rahul, if you are listening. I would love to have a night out with you,” Donaldo said.

Dravid was seen bursting out in laughter in response to Donald’s invitation and said, “Absolutely. Yea. I look forward to it. And especially if he is paying.”

South Africa vs India FINAL Standard Bank Triangular Series 1997 | FULL HIGHLIGHTS