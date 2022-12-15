<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India head coach Rahul Dravid accepted former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald's public apology which was followed by a dinner invitation but on a condition that the 56-year-old pays the bill. Dravid, in a interview with Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters of the India vs Bangladesh series, went back in time to recall some of his on-field duals with Donald, who was as hostile as anybody could ever be with the ball in hand. <p></p> <p></p>"See he was a great bowler. An incredible bowler and probably one of the best I have played in my career. I must admit when I see him now and when meet him at the ground...I was telling him the other day that it was much nicer to see him like this without a ball in your hand and at the top of your mark with that sunscreen on his face. He was an intimidating fast bowler and a terrific fast bowler...Lovely man," said Dravid while talking about Donald, who is currently the bowling coach of Bangladesh. <p></p><h2>RAHUL DRAVID INTERVIEW:</h2> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.bcci.tv/videos/5558326/teams-having-adaptability-factor-will-succeed-in-test-cricket---rahul-dravid" width="800" height="550" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe> <p></p> <p></p>"Bump into him here and there...I would love to catch up with him and talk a little bit about fast bowling and his learnings. He has gone in to become a very successful coach and he is coaching a lot of young fast bowlers. So, we have got a lot of young guys as well. It would be really good to pick his brains but just the priviledge of sharing a field with him is phenomenal," he told Sony Sports Network. <p></p> <p></p>Donald, in an earlier interview with Sony Sports Network, had recalled an incident where he had sledged Dravid after the India batter had hit him for a six. It did not go down too well with the Indian team as well. The incident happened in the tri-nation series final in Durban in 1997. With Sachin Tendulkar and Dravid going all guns blazing in a rain-curtailed final, the South African fast bowler was forced to resort to some vile verbal abuse that left Dravid fuming. <p></p><h2><strong>Allan Donald's special message to Rahul Dravid</strong></h2> <p></p><iframe title="Allan Donald's special message to Rahul Dravid | BAN vs IND | Sony Sports Network" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_U3raGlH4ok" width="727" height="409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe> <p></p> <p></p>"There was one ugly incident in Durban that I don't wanna talk about. He (Dravid) and Sachin (Tendulkar) were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I've just nothing but massive respect for Rahul. I would like to go out and sit with Rahul and say sorry to him again about what happened that day. I just had to do something silly that brought his wicket actually. But I still apologise for what I said that day. What a guy, what a great bloke. So Rahul, if you are listening. I would love to have a night out with you," Donaldo said. <p></p> <p></p>Dravid was seen bursting out in laughter in response to Donald's invitation and said, "Absolutely. Yea. I look forward to it. And especially if he is paying." <p></p> <p></p>South Africa vs India FINAL Standard Bank Triangular Series 1997 | FULL HIGHLIGHTS <p></p> <p></p><iframe title="South Africa vs India FINAL Standard Bank Triangular Series 1997 !! FULL HIGHLIGHTS !!" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2E7iLRoFlHQ" width="545" height="409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>