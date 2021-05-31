India’s prodigy batsman Priyam Garg has heaped praise on Indian legend Rahul Dravid. The former Under-19 and India A coach is well known to get the best out of young players. Dravid has guided the young Indian players on the right path and he has been a true mentor for the young guns.

Meanwhile, Priyam Garg took the Under-19 to the final in the World Cup 2020 but the team couldn’t cross the last hurdle against Bangladesh. Garg stated that Dravid always helps him both on and off the field as well.

Priyam Garg said while talking to India TV, “Definitely (his inputs were of great help). Rahul Dravid is a very big player and he is also a very good person. He always helps you, whether you are on the field or off it. He always keeps giving suggestions over what is good for you.”

Garg added that Dravid’s guidance helped him play with aplomb in the tough overseas conditions.

“When I went with him to England and South Africa, he shared his experience with me, which helped me a lot. He explained to me how to deal with the conditions, how to bat on those wickets, tackle the bowlers and deal with the various challenges. It really helped my batting a lot on those surfaces.”

On the other hand, Garg added that he shares a good bonhomie with fast bowler Kartik Tyagi as they have played with each other.

“For the last two years, I and Kartik Tyagi have been playing a lot together. Our U-19 batch is still in touch with each other. We keep talking to each other. We all know about the potential that Karik Tyagi has. He is a very hardworking cricketer. I have been seeing him for the last 6-7 years and he is really focused on his career.”

Meanwhile, the right-hander from Uttar Pradesh scored 133 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2020 and thus could not grab his opportunity. Consequently, Garg didn’t get his chances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first leg of IPL 2021.