Mumbai: With Ravi Shastri in the UK, Rahul Dravid is on his first coaching assignment with the India senior cricket team in Sri Lanka where the Virat Kohli-less side would play a white-ball series. Dravid has sound experience in coaching. In the past, he has been part of the U-19 team. He was also the coach when Prithvi Shaw’s India U-19 side won the World Cup in New Zealand in 2019.

Backing Dravid to become the India full-time head coach soon, ex-India cricketer WV Raman admitted that he would be surprised if that does not happen soon.

“It (Dravid becoming a full-time coach) is likely to happen. There is no saying as to when it will, but I will be surprised if it doesn’t happen sometime in the (near) future,” Raman told Times of India.

Shastri thus far has been successful as a coach of the Indian side. Apart from being a part of many bilateral series wins, Shastri also was a part of the side which beat Australia in Australia twice. To add to that, he also has the 2018 Asia Cup to his credit with the side. India also made the inaugural WTC final under his guidance.

His tenure as India head coach ends after the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE and rumours suggest he may be replaced by Dravid, who has been backed by many.

Raman also reckoned Dhawan, who is leading India in Sri Lanka, has to be a little more patient.

“In case of Shikhar, it is a case of retaining his competitive edge, waiting and watching as to how things pan out. Unlike others, Shikhar needs to be a bit more patient and needs to try and ensure that he makes the best possible use of these matches and put the ball in the selectors’ court.” Raman added.