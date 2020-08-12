Use the expertise of former players as much as possible in the state teams' cricketing set-up was one of the notable suggestion by NCA head Rahul Dravid while interacting with members of affiliated units during a webinar organized by the BCCI. <p></p> <p></p>Secretaries and cricket operations heads of various state units joined a webinar which was attended by Dravid, BCCI-NCA head of Education Sujith Somasundar (also a former India ODI opener) and trainer Ashish Kaushik. <p></p> <p></p>While the discussions were primarily on various components of fitness data collection and resumption of fitness training in COVID-19 world, Dravid enlightened the administrators with various situations and effective ways of troubleshooting mechanisms. <p></p> <p></p>"Rahul never said that it is a mandatory thing but his suggestion to states was that we should try and use former players in their area of expertise," a secretary of one of the state units, who attended the webinar told PTI on conditions of anonymity. <p></p> <p></p>"If they can be integrated in the cricketing set-up, their experience and expertise will not go waste." <p></p> <p></p>Asked about other topics, the trio of Dravid, Kaushik, and Somasundar said that NCA planning a two-phased training resumption -- virtual and physical. <p></p> <p></p>"Virtual training will be the way forward," they said. <p></p> <p></p>"In current circumstances, it will be difficult that 25 or 30 players wil be training together. So state team's trainers and physios will have to help players virtually and phase-wise a few can come and train physically," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Kaushik spoke about how there should be a balance between strength training and skills training. <p></p> <p></p>"He spoke how strength training should be less when you are doing skills training and vice versa," the official said. <p></p> <p></p>Also, there was a suggestion that there should be an emphasis on the collection of "diverse data". <p></p> <p></p>"They suggested that state team physios should try and collate as much as diverse physical data with regards to a player so that it helps in future during rehabilitation programmes," he said.