<strong>Mumbai:</strong> India's newly-appointed coach Rahul Dravid got his tenure off to a brilliant start as the hosts beat New Zealand by 372 runs on Monday to win the second Test and the series 1-0. After the win, Dravid hailed Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Jayant Yadav, and Axar Patel. Dravid was impressed with the way they grabbed their opportunity. <p></p> <p></p>"Good to see the boys step up and take their opportunities, we were missing a few seniors, but the youngsters have taken their chances. Jayant (Yadav) found it difficult yesterday, but came up well this morning. A lot of these guys don't get the opportunity to play a lot (of Test cricket), but it's nice to see them do well, especially the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel and Jayant," Dravid said after the win. <p></p> <p></p>Dravid also reckoned this will give the selectors a lot of choices when the seniors return. " That gives us a lot of choices opening up when the seniors do return," Dravid added. "It's a good situation to be in (on team selection), we had some injuries in the lead-up to this game, that's something which will challenge us." <p></p> <p></p>This happens to be India's 14th consecutive Test series win on home soil. The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England in 2012. <p></p> <p></p>India would now head to South Africa for a series. The squad is expected to be announced soon by the BCCI. A few new faces are expected while it would be interesting to see if Ajinkya Rahane makes it to the side.