Lavishing praise on Team India, former cricketer Rahul Dravid reckoned he was getting unnecessary credit after the side successfully beat Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Dravid was praised because youngsters like Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant played a crucial role in helping an inexperienced side beat Australia.

The above-mentioned cricketers have been coached and mentored by Dravid and that is the reason why fans credited him after the Gabba breach.

Speaking to Indian Express, Dravid said that the players deserve all the credit for the win.

“Ha, ha unnecessary credit, the boys deserve all the praise,” said Dravid.

Dravid has been coaching junior and A sides and has worked with most of the youngsters in the Indian team currently.

Former national selector Jatin Paranjpe also felt Dravid deserves the credit for India’s historic win in Australia.

“Before such tours, the support staff of the Indian team, A team, U-19 team, selectors, and Dravid discuss which bucket of players we want to concentrate on. The performances in the Ranji Trophy matter in the selection of the A-team. Mayank Agarwal and Vihari were picked from there. The A teams have a great guy like Dravid working with them, from where they go to someone as good as Shastri in the national team. It’s a seamless transition.” Paranjpe told Indian Express.

With a three-wicket win in Brisbane, India won the four-match Test series 2-1 and in the process retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The win was special because India did not field their best XI on the park as many players were carrying injuries. Premier batsman Virat Kohli was also unavailable as he was on paternity leave.

India will now host England in a full-fledged series starting on February 5 with the first Test at Chennai.