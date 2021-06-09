Rahul Dravid Set to Travel as Chief Coach For Tour of Sri Lanka – Report

India’s legendary former batsman Rahul Dravid is all set to travel as the head coach of the team for the tour of Sri Lanka, Cricbuzz has reported. India’s coaching staff will consist of members of Dravid’s team of the National Cricket Academy. The Indian team will get a one-week preparation time on the tour to gear up for the series.

India’s main team is currently in England and a completely different team will travel to Sri Lanka, where they will play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, and 18, and the T20I series will commence on July 21, with the next two matches on July 23 and 25. A BCCI official had earlier stated that it would make sense for Rahul Dravid to coach the young Indian team as he has already done the same for India A and Under-19 teams.

“The Team India coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of India ‘A’ boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage,” the official said as quoted by ANI.

Dravid has all the experience under his belt and he is well known to get the best out of the players. The former Indian captain has the experience of coaching the Under-19 and India A and he has guided the young players on the right track.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka was recently defeated by Bangladesh by 2-1 in the three-match ODI series. Thus, the Indian team will start as favourites against the depleted hosts, which will be led by Kusal Perera.

On the other hand, it will be interesting to note India’s selection for the tour. A lot of young players are expected to make the cut and it will be a great opportunity for them to represent the national team.