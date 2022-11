Rahul Dravid Throws Light On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Future Following Humiliating Defeat In Semi-fi

Adelaide: Team India’s humiliating defeat in the semi-finals against England has raised many fingers towards the senior players of the Men in Blue including Virat Kohli and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Many believe it his high time that the big names like Rohit, Kohli and Rahul bid goodbye to the shortest format of the game. However, Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid has backed them and said that they have a lot of cricket left in them.