Cape Town: With their careers on the line, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, finally got some crucial runs in the second Test at Johannesburg – but was that good enough? Ex-India selector Saba Karim reckons Pujara and Rahane have not been at their best and that has hurt the middle-order.

Karim believes that the management has given them an extended run and a few-harsh decisions’ need to be taken if India wishes to qualify for the final of the new WTC cycle. He feels it would have been wiser to give a youngster who has been doing well in the domestic circuit a run.

“We have to prepare for the new Test cycle. We have to qualify for the finals. Do you need to take those harsh steps if you want to reach there? This is what Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and the selectors. (They need to decide) whether the batting order with which we are playing is giving us the full value or not, can we bring some youngsters in their place who has good experience in domestic cricket, will he add more value or not,” said Karim on Khelneeti podcast.