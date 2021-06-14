Rahul Dravid Will Be Coach in Sri Lanka: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Rahul Dravid, who has been coaching the India U-19 and India A team for the past couple of years has been appointed as the coach of the India team which will travel to Sri Lanka for a short series starting July 13. The India team is set to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Sri Lanka and all the matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. While speaking to The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly confirmed the news.

“Rahul Dravid will be the coach for the India tour to Sri Lanka,” said Ganguly.

The Indian squad, led by Shikhar Dhawan, have already started their 14-days institutional quarantine in Mumbai on Monday.

Earlier, the All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Thursday and picked the squad for the India tour of Sri Lanka. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya and Devdutt Padikkal got their maiden call ups for the national side while Kuldeep Yadav made a comeback to the Indian team after being ignored for the tour of England. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed as Dhawan’s deputy for the tour ahead of Hardik Pandya. Some other notable names in the squad are Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

India Tour of Sri Lanka Schedule:

1stODI: 13th July

2nd ODI: 16th July

3rd ODI: 18th July

1st T20I: 21st July

2nd T20I: 23rd July

3rd T20I: 25th July