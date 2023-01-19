Rahul Dravid's Son, Anvay Dravid Appointed Captain Of Karnataka U-14 Team

Anvay Dravid, #RahulDravid 's younger son to lead #Karnataka U-14 team in the inter zonal tournament (South Zone) pic.twitter.com/ynvwtbLN6G Manuja (@manujaveerappa) January 19, 2023

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is one of the best cricketers of all time, his son Anvay Dravid is now following his father's step. Anvay is leading the Karnataka U-14 team in an interzonal tournament. Unlike Rahul Dravid who was an occasional wicketkeeper of Indian team, his son Anvay is a fulltime wicketkeeper of Karnataka U-14 cricket team. Dravid's elder son, Samit is also a cricketer and represented Karnataka at the U-14 level and scored two double tons.In 2020, during a semi-final of the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I Anvay scored a half century but unfortunately he fell short of his hundred by just 10 runs. Meanwhile Samit was in limelight when he slammed two double-centuries in the 2019/20 season at the U-14 level. Samit has already made a name for himself in the U-14 level and Anvay now has his task cut out in the tournament. Rahul Dravid is appointed as coach of Team India, India is currently playing ODI series against New Zealand and won 1st ODI match in Hyderabad on 18 January 2023. The 2nd ODI will take place in Raipur on Saturday (January 21). A win will see India register a series victory in their final ODI series of the 2022/23 home season. The 3rd ODI will take place on January 24 in Indore.