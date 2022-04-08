Mumbai: It was better than any Bollywood film with all its masala as Rahul Tewatia did a Rahul Tewatia to win the game for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings on Friday at the Brabourne stadium. Gujarat needed 12 off two balls and Odean Smith had the responsibility of bowling. Tewatia did just what nobody expected by hammering back to back sixes.

The Titans dressing room was in shock and so were the fans who took to social media and hailed Tewatia for his breath taking knock which was of two balls. With the feat, he joined MS Dhoni – who is the only other cricketer to hit two consecutive sixes of the last two balls. Dhoni did it in 2016 against Punjab Kings.

Here is how Twitterverse reacted to Tewatia’s magic:

Players hitting two sixes to win with 12 runs to win in 2 balls in IPL: MS Dhoni v PBKS, 2016 Rahul Tewatia v PBKS, today#IPL2022 Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 8, 2022