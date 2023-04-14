Mohali: Twitterati started hailing Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia after the batter smashed the winning runs against Punjab Kings on Thursday at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. The batting all-rounder Goes down on his knee and scoops the length ball over short fine leg to seal the deal for GT.

This was Gujarat's third win of the ongoing season and takes them to third place on the points table, while Punjab were handed their second loss of the tournament.

The defending champions were on course for a comfortable chase, thanks to Gill's serene 67 off 49 balls, laced with seven fours and a six. With seven runs needed off the final over, after Arshdeep Singh conceded only six runs in the 19th, Gill survived a run-out chance, before Sam Curran uprooted his off-stump on the very next ball, bringing sudden tension into the match.

Gill brought up his fifty in the 16th over with a nonchalant lofted cover drive off Chahar. He left fans astonished by playing a tennis-like forehand that flew past the non-striker off Curran for four and stood tall to pull Rabada nonchalantly over a deep square leg for six. Though he fell in the final over, Tewatia ensured Gujarat got over the line.

