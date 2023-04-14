'Rahul Tewatia Remember The Name'- Fans Hail GT Batting All-Rounder After Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings
Gujarat were off to a flier as Gill eased into a cover drive off Arshdeep for four. Wriddhiman Saha launched into Arshdeep by driving, whipping, pulling and slicing with disdain to take four boundaries in the third over.
Mohali: Twitterati started hailing Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia after the batter smashed the winning runs against Punjab Kings on Thursday at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. The batting all-rounder Goes down on his knee and scoops the length ball over short fine leg to seal the deal for GT.
This was Gujarat's third win of the ongoing season and takes them to third place on the points table, while Punjab were handed their second loss of the tournament.
The defending champions were on course for a comfortable chase, thanks to Gill's serene 67 off 49 balls, laced with seven fours and a six. With seven runs needed off the final over, after Arshdeep Singh conceded only six runs in the 19th, Gill survived a run-out chance, before Sam Curran uprooted his off-stump on the very next ball, bringing sudden tension into the match.
Gill brought up his fifty in the 16th over with a nonchalant lofted cover drive off Chahar. He left fans astonished by playing a tennis-like forehand that flew past the non-striker off Curran for four and stood tall to pull Rabada nonchalantly over a deep square leg for six. Though he fell in the final over, Tewatia ensured Gujarat got over the line.
After Tewatia's boundary Gujarat Titans' fans started hailing the batting all-rounder and here are the viral tweets:
Rahul Tewatia, just remember the name.#PBKSvGT pic.twitter.com/ltX2MJMLsS
Sir BoiesX ?
The winning celebration by Rahul Tewatia. pic.twitter.com/JfCSrYokdI
Mufaddal Vohra
Iceman of Gujarat - Rahul Tewatia.
Gujarat needs 4 runs from 2 balls and he smashed a four. What a player. pic.twitter.com/pgmdXx9sNT
Johns.
Rahul Tewatia is a nightmare of PBKS. pic.twitter.com/MyltTbwCTY
R A T N I S H
Brief scores: Punjab Kings 153/8 in 20 overs (Matthew Short 36, Jitesh Sharma 25; Mohit Sharma 2-18, Rashid Khan 1-26) lost to Gujarat Titans 154/4 in 19.5 overs (Shubman Gill 67, Wriddhiman Saha 30; Harpreet Brar 1-20, Sam Curran 1-25) by six wickets
