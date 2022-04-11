Mumbai: It is said that ‘catches win matches’. While it may sound cliche, Sunrisers Hyderabad star Rahul Tripathi took a one-handed screamer at the covers to send in-form Shubman Gill packing for seven off nine balls on Monday. The catch surely played a part in the end result as SRH won the game by eight wickets against Gujarat Titans.

The incident took place in the third over of the game when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling. He pitched the ball slightly up, Gill went for the drive. It was flying and Tripathi – diving to his left side – plucked it out of thin air.

It certainly qualifies as one of the best catches of IPL 2022. Here is the video of the catch which probably changed the course of the game.