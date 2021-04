RAI-W vs JHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Womens Senior One Day Trophy FINAL

RAI-W vs JHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Womens Senior One Day Troph

Railways Women vs Jharkhand Women Dream11 Team Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RAI-W vs JHA-W at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium: In another exciting league stage encounter of Womens Senior One Day Trophy 2021, two cricketing powerhouses – Jharkhand Women and Railways Women will take on each other in FINAL at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Sunday. The Womens Senior One Day Trophy RAI-W vs JHA-W match will start at 9 AM IST – April 4. Railways Women have remain unbeaten in the tournament so far and are brimming with confidence under the leadership of Mithali Raj. Railways finished at the top of the points table of the Elite Group B. They defeated Bengal Women by 6 wickets in the first semifinal. On the other hand, Jharkhand Women have lost only one game in the Womens Senior One Day Trophy this season. They finished at the top of the table of the Elite Group A. Jharkhand Womens beat Andhra Womens by 27 runs in the second semifinal.

TOSS: The Womens Senior One Day Trophy toss between Jharkhand Women and Railways Women will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

RAI-W vs JHA-W My Dream11 Team

Indrani Roy (C), Rashmi Gudia, Ashwani Kumar, Punam Raut, Thirush Kamini, Niharika (vc), Sneh Rana, Durga Murmu, Devyani Prasad, Ekta Bisht, Arundathi Reddy.

RAI-W vs JHA-W Probable Playing XIs

Railways Women: Punam Raut, Thirush Kamini, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Sneh Rana, Mona Meshram, Mithali Raj (C), Swagatika Rath, Asha Sobhana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Bisht and Arundhati Reddy.

Jharkhand Women: Rasmi Gudia, Indrani Roy (wk), Ritu Kumari, Sonia Shyam, Durga Murmu, Ashwani Kumari, Niharika Prasad (C), Devyani Prasad, Arti Kumari, Shanti Kumari and Mamta Paswan.

RAI-W vs JHA-W Squads

Railways Women: Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Bhagwan Singh Rana Thirushkamini Dickeshwashankar Murugesan, Arundhati Reddy, Meghana Srinivasa Rao Sabbineni, Shubhlakshmi Sharma, Shweta Rajaram Mane, Kshama Sudhir Kumar Singh, Swagatika Rath, Mithali Raj, Preeti Bose, Asha B Joy Sobhana, Priyanka Prankrishna Bala, Anjali Sarvani K V Ramana Rao Kesavarajugari, Meghna Vijay Veer Singh, Hemalatha D Dayalan, Kalpana R Venkateswarlu Raavi, Punam Raut, Tanusree Makhan Sarkar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Kundan Singh Bisht, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween.

Jharkhand Women: Niharika Mani Prasad, Urmila Ravilal Kumari, Ruma Kumari Subhash Chandra Mahato, Priti Shankar Kumari, Anamika Prem Kumar Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Sonia Radhey Shyam, Mamta Kumari Paswan, Sunita Kumari Murmu, Pinky Duchu Tirkey, Arti Kanhai Lal Kumari, Sulekha Indradev Kumari, Priyanka Shyam Lal Sawaiyan Sawaiyan, Shanti Jaleshwar Kumari, Israni Dayl Soren, Anjali Raju Das Das, Ashwani Dinesh Kumar Kumari, Rashmi Niral Gudia, Indrani Tarun Roy, Khushbu Nageshwar Kumar Kumari, Devyani Ravinder Prasad Prasad, Priya Satyendra Kumari, Monika Dhani Ram Murmu.

