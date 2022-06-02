Raj Kapoor Death Anniversary: When Raj Kapoor’s Telegram Clean Bowled Gundappa Vishwanath

New Delhi: Raj Kapoor is an icon of Hindi cinema. Actor, Producer, and Director, Raj Kapoor played a significant role in globalizing Indian cinema. He gave many memorable performances that are etched to the hearts of his millions of fans. Films like Awaara, Sangam and Mera Naam are some of his best movies.

Along with cinema, Raj Kapoor was an adherent cricket fan. The veteran actor once left Indian cricketer Gundappa Vishwanath clean bowled when he sent a congratulatory telegram to Vishwanath for scoring 137 on his debut in Kanpur.

Gundappa Vishwanath in his autobiography wrote that Raj Kapoor’s telegram instilled the belief in him that he belongs to this grand stage. “Even today I am grateful to Raj Kapoor. His telegram is very important to me. However, it is a pity that I never met him. The telegram reinforced my belief that I have arrived in Test cricket, that I belonged at this grade,” wrote Vishwanath.

“To get a telegram from such a towering personality sent me into raptures. I kept that piece of paper for a long-long time in our old home in Rajajinagar, but when we shifted to our current residence, it got misplaced. I wish I had kept it with me, pasted it on my scrapbook, like I had pasted newspaper clippings of the exploits of Sobers and Kanhai and Harvey. How I really Wish!,” he added.

To honour Raj Kapoor’s love for the sport, a tennis ball cricket tournament was organised at Chembur (the location of RK Studios ) after Raj Kapoor’s death in 1988. Teams from Goa, Belgaum and Calcutta participated in the first season of the tournament. Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty was the man behind the idea. The event continues for several years.