Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 Schedule Check Date Time-Table Fixture and Venue

Rajasthan Royals, winners of the inaugural IPL season, launch their bid for a second title on April 2 when they meet three-time champion and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium. This season they will also play two of their ‘home’ matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati – against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Their first home match of the season will be on April 21 when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Having endured a forgettable season in 2019, when they narrowly avoided the wooden spoon, RR, under Australia talisman Steve Smith will eye a turnaround.

Their only afternoon fixture of the summer will be at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium against SRH on April 12.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 Full Schedule

DATE AGAINST VENUE TIME (IST) APRIL 02 CHENNAI SUPER KINGS MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 8:00 PM APRIL 05 DELHI CAPITALS BARSAPARA CRICKET STADIUM, GUWAHATI 8:00 PM APRIL 09 KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS BARSAPARA CRICKET STADIUM, GUWAHATI 8:00 PM APRIL 12 SUNRISERS HYDERABAD RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM, HYDERABAD 4:00 PM APRIL 15 MUMBAI INDIANS WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI 8:00 PM APRIL 18 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE M.CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU 8:00 PM APRIL 21 SUNRISERS HYDERABAD SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM, JAIPUR 8:00 PM APRIL 25 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM, JAIPUR 8:00 PM APRIL 29 KINGS XI PUNJAB SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM, JAIPUR 8:00 PM MAY 02 KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA 8:00 PM MAY 04 CHENNAI SUPER KINGS SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM, JAIPUR 8:00 PM MAY 08 KINGS XI PUNJAB PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION STADIUM, MOHALI 8:00 PM MAY 11 MUMBAI INDIANS SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM, JAIPUR 8:00 PM MAY 13 DELHI CAPITALS ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI 8:00 PM

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith (captain), Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat