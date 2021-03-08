Led by new captain Sanju Samson - Rajasthan Royals will look to repeat the heroics of 2008 as they begin their IPL 2021 season against Punjab Kings on April 12 in Mumbai. The IPL Governing Council announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League 2021 to be held in India. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai &amp; Kolkata hosting the marquee event. The 14th edition of the tournament will be played in six venues with no home matches for any teams <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals, who finished at the bottome in the IPL 2020 points table, will start off with five matches in Mumbai then move to Delhi for their next four games. Following that, Royals next three matches will be played in Kolkata and they will conclude the group phase just as they started, with a match against PBKS. Royals will play their last two matches in Bengaluru. <p></p> <p></p>"The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament," Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues, with no one having home advantage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each. <p></p><h2>Here's the full schedule, date, fixtures, match timings and venues for the Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2021.</h2> <p></p><div class="table-scroller"> <p></p><table dir="ltr" border="1" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0"><colgroup><col width="100" /><col width="130" /><col width="329" /><col width="100" /><col width="100" /></colgroup> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;MAT No&quot;}">MAT No</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;DATE &amp; DAY&quot;}">DATE &amp; DAY</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;MATCH&quot;}">MATCH</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;TIME (IST)&quot;}">TIME (IST)</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;VENUE&quot;}">VENUE</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:4}">4</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;April 12, Monday&quot;}">April 12, Monday</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings&quot;}">Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:0.8125}" data-sheets-numberformat="[null,6,&quot;hh:mm&quot;,1]">19:30</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Mumbai&quot;}">Mumbai</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:7}">7</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;April 15, Thursday&quot;}">April 15, Thu</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals&quot;}">Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:0.8125}" data-sheets-numberformat="[null,6,&quot;hh:mm&quot;,1]">19:30</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Mumbai&quot;}">Mumbai</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:12}">12</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;April 19, Monday&quot;}">April 19, Monday</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals&quot;}">Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:0.8125}" data-sheets-numberformat="[null,6,&quot;hh:mm&quot;,1]">19:30</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Mumbai&quot;}">Mumbai</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:16}">16</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;April 22, Thursday&quot;}">April 22, Thu</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals&quot;}">Royal Challengers vs Rajasthan Royals</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:0.8125}" data-sheets-numberformat="[null,6,&quot;hh:mm&quot;,1]">19:30</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Mumbai&quot;}">Mumbai</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:18}">18</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;April 24, Saturday&quot;}">April 24, Sat</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders&quot;}">Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:0.8125}" data-sheets-numberformat="[null,6,&quot;hh:mm&quot;,1]">19:30</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Mumbai&quot;}">Mumbai</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:24}">24</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;April 29, Thursday&quot;}">April 29, Thu</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals&quot;}">Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:0.6458333333333334}" data-sheets-numberformat="[null,6,&quot;hh:mm&quot;,1]">15:30</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Delhi&quot;}">Delhi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:28}">28</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;May 2, Sunday&quot;}">May 2, Sunday</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad&quot;}">Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:0.6458333333333334}" data-sheets-numberformat="[null,6,&quot;hh:mm&quot;,1]">15:30</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Delhi&quot;}">Delhi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:32}">32</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;May 5, Wednesday&quot;}">May 5, Wed</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings&quot;}">Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;7.30 PM&quot;}">7.30 PM</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Delhi&quot;}">Delhi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:36}">36</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;May 8, Saturday&quot;}">May 8, Saturday</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians&quot;}">Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;7.30 PM&quot;}">7.30 PM</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Delhi&quot;}">Delhi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:40}">40</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;May 11, Tuesday&quot;}">May 11, Tuesday</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals&quot;}">Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;7.30 PM&quot;}">7.30 PM</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Kolkata&quot;}">Kolkata</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:43}">43</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;May 13, Thursday&quot;}">May 13, Thursday</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals&quot;}">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;7.30 PM&quot;}">7.30 PM</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Kolkata&quot;}">Kolkata</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:46}">46</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;May 16, Sunday&quot;}">May 16, Sunday</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore&quot;}">Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;3.30 PM&quot;}">3.30 PM</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Kolkata&quot;}">Kolkata</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:49}">49</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;May 18, Tuesday&quot;}">May 18, Tuesday</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals&quot;}">Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;3.30 PM&quot;}">3.30 PM</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Bengaluru&quot;}">Bengaluru</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:3,&quot;3&quot;:54}">54</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;May 22, Saturday&quot;}">May 22, Saturday</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals&quot;}">Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;7.30 PM&quot;}">7.30 PM</td> <p></p><td data-sheets-value="{&quot;1&quot;:2,&quot;2&quot;:&quot;Bengaluru&quot;}">Bengaluru</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p><h2>Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2021</h2> <p></p>Sanju Samson (C), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomor, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Shivam Dube, KC Cariappa, Chetan Sakariya, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh. <p></p> <p></p></div>