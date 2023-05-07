Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root Makes His IPL Debut Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

New Delhi: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals is taking on Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday. The match is special as former England skipper Joe Root is making his much-awaited IPL debut. He received his cap from the promising youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"Decided to bat first. Conditions also demand the same. Climate has been different. Not much dew in the later half. And sometimes it suits us also. We would've wanted to play better standard of cricket. We've had hard and honest chats. Would like to come back stronger. Few injury issues in the team. Joe Root makes his debut," said the RR skipper Sanju Samson after the toss.

Joe Root Opens Up Prior To His Debut "I may not be playing but I feel like I have had a huge amount of learning in the last few weeks. If I get an opportunity, I'll try to do my best for the side. I think we (RR) need to play to our abilities, there is so much experience and exciting talent within the group, and it is just about putting on a show and expressing ourselves. Hopefully, we can play with confidence and freedom, and entertain the crowds," said Joe Root.

Now the former English skipper will have the opportunity to prove himself in the biggest franchise league as well. RR can use him well as they have been lacking a batter who could play the role of an anchor in the middle and with the impact rule, he can also switch places with a bowler when needed.