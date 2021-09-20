Dubai: One of the worst-hit sides due to the Covid is the Rajasthan Royals, they would be missing the services of big stars like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Andrew Tye. They are placed fifth in the points table and would like to win their UAE leg opener to get the momentum going.

In the absence of Buttler, captain Sanju Samson would be doubling up as the wicketkeeper. Swashbuckling left-hander Evin Lewis would open with Samson. There could be a toss-up between Manan Vohra and Yashashwi Jaiswal for the No 3 spot. South African batsman David Miller would slot in at No 4 and he would be followed by all-rounders Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia and Chris Morris.

Shreyas Gopal, who was impressed by the India leg, is likely to make the playing XI. Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya look to be certainties while there could be a toss-up between Mustafizur Rahman and Tabraiz Shamsi.

RR Predicted 11 vs PBKS: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman/Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya.

Here is the updated squad of Rajasthan Royals for the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE:

Sanju Samson (C and WK), Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips