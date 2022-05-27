<strong>Ahmedabad:</strong> With social media ruling the roost, it is Twitter and Facebook where the buzz ahead of a game can vividly be felt. It is not different in case of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore who lock horns at Ahmedabad for Qualifier 2 on Friday. The buzz on social space is unbelievable as fans are taking sides, predicting the winner and etc. <p></p> <p></p>Taking this opportunity, Rajasthan's Twitter admin posted a message for all Bangalore fans. The admin did some brilliant wordplay with the tweet. The tweet read: "Dear RCB fans, love you no matter which Royal wins." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Dear RCB fans,</p> <p></p>Love you, no matter which Royal wins tonight. &#x263a;&#xfe0f; <p></p> <p></p>- Admin <p></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1530020970064248833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>With a ticket to the finale at stake, it is set to be a humdinger when the two teams clash. What would also be interesting is to see how the pitch behaves as it will be a new venue.