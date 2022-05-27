Ahmedabad: With social media ruling the roost, it is Twitter and Facebook where the buzz ahead of a game can vividly be felt. It is not different in case of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore who lock horns at Ahmedabad for Qualifier 2 on Friday. The buzz on social space is unbelievable as fans are taking sides, predicting the winner and etc.

Taking this opportunity, Rajasthan’s Twitter admin posted a message for all Bangalore fans. The admin did some brilliant wordplay with the tweet. The tweet read: “Dear RCB fans, love you no matter which Royal wins.”

With a ticket to the finale at stake, it is set to be a humdinger when the two teams clash. What would also be interesting is to see how the pitch behaves as it will be a new venue.